Watch Irish Champions Weekend horse racing: Leopardstown
Watch horse racing action from the 2021 Irish Champions Weekend.
Live coverage begins on Saturday at 8 a.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch horse racing action from the 2021 Irish Champions Weekend.
Watch as some of the best horses in Europe compete for prize money in Ireland's greatest horse racing event at two premier courses.
Live coverage begins on Saturday at 8 a.m. ET at Leopardstown and continues Sunday at 8:55 a.m. ET at the Curragh.