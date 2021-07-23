Skip to Main Content

Australian show jumpers given green light to compete following teammate's positive cocaine test

Australia's Olympic equestrian team was thrilled to find out show jumpers Edwina Tops-Alexander and Katie Laurie will be allowed to compete individually after their teammate Jamie Kermond tested positive for cocaine use.

Laurie, Tops-Alexander to compete individually instead of group show jumping

Thomson Reuters
Australia's Edwina Tops-Alexander is set to compete in her fourth Olympics, competing in the individual showjumping event. (Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Australia's Olympic equestrian team were relieved on Friday after show jumpers Edwina Tops-Alexander and Katie Laurie were allowed to compete as individuals after their teammate Jamie Kermond tested positive for cocaine use.

Kermond was booted off Australia's Olympics team on Wednesday after a test showed he had taken the drug, effectively dismantling the three-rider team and throwing the other two's fate into the balance.

"We are thrilled with the outcome for our remaining two Jumping athletes, who have been anxiously awaiting confirmation regarding their participation at the Games," said Australia's chef de mission Ian Chesterman.

"Edwina and Katie have both worked extremely hard to earn their place on the Australian team and we are delighted they will get the opportunity to realize their Olympic aspirations.

Tokyo will be Laurie's first Games, alongside fourth-time Olympian Tops-Alexander. They will now compete as individual show jumpers in competitions starting Aug. 3 rather than in the group show jumping events starting on Aug. 6.

"Words cannot describe the feeling of hearing that Edwina and I could both go as individuals. It's been a roller-coaster," said Laurie.

Australia's show jumpers will find stiff competition from Britain, the United States, whose team includes singer Bruce Springsteen's daughter Jessica Springsteen, Germany and Belgium.

Egypt is sending show jumper Nayel Nasser, who is engaged to Jennifer Gates, fellow equestrian and daughter of Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates.

