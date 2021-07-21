Australian rider provisionally banned from Tokyo Olympics after positive test for cocaine
Jamie Kermond was expected to make Olympic debut in Tokyo
Another equestrian rider has had their Olympics ended because of a contested positive test for cocaine.
It said Kermond was banned from competing at the Tokyo Olympics but had the right to have his B-sample analyzed.
The 36-year-old Kermond was expected to make his Olympic debut at Tokyo.
The same fate befell Canadian Nicole Walker, even though she was cleared of a positive test for cocaine.
The Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled in May that Walker inadvertently ingested a cocaine metabolite drinking South American tea, but did not reinstate the Canadian team for this summer's Tokyo Olympics.
Walker of Aurora, Ont., was stripped of her results in the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, after testing positive for benzoylecgonine on the day of the team final.
Canada tumbled from fourth to seventh in the team event, and out of the last qualifying berth for Tokyo.
with files from The Canadian Press
