Olympic champion Kelsey Mitchell takes silver in women's sprint at Nations Cup

Canada's Kelsey Mitchell settled for a silver medal in the women's sprint competition at the Tissot UCI Track Nations Cup on Friday night.

Canada's Lauriane Genest finishes 4th while Germany's Emma Hinze wins gold

The Canadian Press ·
Kelsey Mitchell of Canada celebrates after winning her second heat in the Women's Sprint semifinals to advance to the final at the UCI Track Nations Cup in Milton, Ont. Mitchell ended up securing silver on Friday. (Peter Power/The Canadian Press)

The Tokyo Olympic champ dropped both rounds in the final to Germany's Emma Hinze — the reigning world champion — at the Mattamy National Cycling Centre.

Hinze had an edge of 0.019 seconds in the opener and clinched the win in a photo finish, beating the Canadian by just 0.008 seconds.

Canada's Lauriane Genest missed the podium after dropping both rounds of the third-place race to Colombia's Pineda Bayona.

Genest, from Levis, Que., and Mitchell who won bronze in the team sprint on Thursday with Sarah Orban of Calgary and Jackie Boyle of Toronto.

Competition continues through Sunday.

WATCH | Mitchell takes home silver:

Canadian cyclist Kelsey Mitchell captures sprint silver on home soil

1 hour ago
Duration 2:53
Olympic champion Kelsey Mitchell from Sherwood Park, Alta. falls to world champion Emma Hinze of Germany in the women's sprint gold medal final at the Tissot UCI Track Nations Cup in Milton, Ont.
