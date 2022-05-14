Olympic champion Kelsey Mitchell takes silver in women's sprint at Nations Cup
Canada's Kelsey Mitchell settled for a silver medal in the women's sprint competition at the Tissot UCI Track Nations Cup on Friday night.
Canada's Lauriane Genest finishes 4th while Germany's Emma Hinze wins gold
The Tokyo Olympic champ dropped both rounds in the final to Germany's Emma Hinze — the reigning world champion — at the Mattamy National Cycling Centre.
Hinze had an edge of 0.019 seconds in the opener and clinched the win in a photo finish, beating the Canadian by just 0.008 seconds.
Canada's Lauriane Genest missed the podium after dropping both rounds of the third-place race to Colombia's Pineda Bayona.
Genest, from Levis, Que., and Mitchell who won bronze in the team sprint on Thursday with Sarah Orban of Calgary and Jackie Boyle of Toronto.
Competition continues through Sunday.
