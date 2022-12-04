Kelsey Mitchell wins silver in women's sprint at UCI Track Champions League

Canadians captured three medals in the final stage of the UCI Track Champions League on Saturday, with Kelsey Mitchell, Sarah Van Dam and Maggie Coles-Lyster landing on the podium in London, England.

Mitchell, the Tokyo 2020 Olympic champion in the sprint, fell to France's Mathilde Gros in the final, trailing by 0.017 seconds, after winning each of her heats to that point.

The 29-year-old from Sherwood Park, Alta., fell short of the final in the first four stages of the Track Champions League sprint but captured her first medal in the event on Saturday to finish the season ranked second behind Gros.

The UCI Track Champions League grew to five stages in 2022, one more than its inaugural 2021 season, with events in Mallorca, Spain, St-Quentin-En-Yvelines, France, Berlin and London through November and December.

London hosted the final two rounds of the Champions League on Friday and Saturday.

Van Dam wins scratch silver a day before her birthday

Meanwhile, Van Dam won silver in the women's scratch, finishing behind Australia's Chloe Moran. Van Dam, who celebrates her 21st birthday on Sunday, was the top Canadian in the event, as Coles-Lyster finished fifth.

Van Dam finished fifth in Friday's scratch race before improving to second in the finale. Coles-Lyster, who had finished third twice, left the event without a medal.

The native of Victoria, BC, finished the Track Champions League season ranked eighth among endurance athletes, while Coles-Lyster grabbed fourth place in the overall standings.

Coles-Lyster picks up elimination bronze

Coles-Lyster of Maple Ridge, B.C., finished in the bronze medal position in the women's elimination race, sharing the podium with British cyclist Katie Archibald and American Jennifer Valente.

The 23-year-old Vancouver native has finished third in the event through the final three rounds of competition, sharing the podium with Valente each time. Van Dam finished 12th in the event and was among the 15 athletes Cole-Lyster outlasted on her way to the podium.

With Saturday's events in the books, the second year of the UCI Track Champions League comes to a close, with athletes eyeing off-season preparation and looking forward to the 2023 season, as well as the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

