Kelsey Mitchell wins silver in women's sprint at UCI Track Champions League
Fellow Canadians Coles-Lyster, Van Dam also claim medals at grand finale in London
Canadians captured three medals in the final stage of the UCI Track Champions League on Saturday, with Kelsey Mitchell, Sarah Van Dam and Maggie Coles-Lyster landing on the podium in London, England.
Mitchell, the Tokyo 2020 Olympic champion in the sprint, fell to France's Mathilde Gros in the final, trailing by 0.017 seconds, after winning each of her heats to that point.
SO CLOSE 🔥<br><br>Kelsey Mitchell with a great race and such a close finish 🇨🇦 The Canadian finished in 2nd place<br><br>WATCH: <a href="https://t.co/Eo1m2FhBeH">https://t.co/Eo1m2FhBeH</a> <a href="https://t.co/6ow1JSlZz1">pic.twitter.com/6ow1JSlZz1</a>—@CBCOlympics
The 29-year-old from Sherwood Park, Alta., fell short of the final in the first four stages of the Track Champions League sprint but captured her first medal in the event on Saturday to finish the season ranked second behind Gros.
The UCI Track Champions League grew to five stages in 2022, one more than its inaugural 2021 season, with events in Mallorca, Spain, St-Quentin-En-Yvelines, France, Berlin and London through November and December.
London hosted the final two rounds of the Champions League on Friday and Saturday.
Van Dam wins scratch silver a day before her birthday
Van Dam finished fifth in Friday's scratch race before improving to second in the finale. Coles-Lyster, who had finished third twice, left the event without a medal.
The native of Victoria, BC, finished the Track Champions League season ranked eighth among endurance athletes, while Coles-Lyster grabbed fourth place in the overall standings.
Coles-Lyster picks up elimination bronze
Coles-Lyster of Maple Ridge, B.C., finished in the bronze medal position in the women's elimination race, sharing the podium with British cyclist Katie Archibald and American Jennifer Valente.
The 23-year-old Vancouver native has finished third in the event through the final three rounds of competition, sharing the podium with Valente each time. Van Dam finished 12th in the event and was among the 15 athletes Cole-Lyster outlasted on her way to the podium.
With Saturday's events in the books, the second year of the UCI Track Champions League comes to a close, with athletes eyeing off-season preparation and looking forward to the 2023 season, as well as the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.
WATCH | Final round of 2022 UCI Track Champions League from London:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?