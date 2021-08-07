Canada had a case of friendly fire with the result of it being world record-holder Kelsey Mitchell being in position to race for a medal, qualifying to the semifinals of the women's track sprint at the Tokyo Games on Saturday.

The Sherwood Park, Alta., native Mitchell and Lauriane Genest, of Lévis, Que., were pitted against each other in the quarter-finals in a best-of-three scenario, which Mitchell took by winning two consecutive races.

Mitchell was in the trailing position all the way through the first race, until the very end where she was able to make a late push to close out a win with a time of 11.068 seconds.

Kelsey Mitchell came out on top in this Canada vs Canada race taking the first race against teammate Lauriane Genest <a href="https://twitter.com/CyclingCanada?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CyclingCanada</a> <a href="https://t.co/3Q7xH0ghsH">https://t.co/3Q7xH0ghsH</a> <a href="https://t.co/9bc9G3Ddp9">pic.twitter.com/9bc9G3Ddp9</a> —@CBCOlympics

The next time around, Mitchell started up front until Genest took the lead, going underneath Mitchell, just as the bells rang to start the 200-metre race. From that point forth, it became a repeat of the first race, as Mitchell used a late push around the final bend and drove through the final leg to win in a time 11.055 seconds.

🇨🇦 vs. 🇨🇦 - WHO DO YOU ROOT FOR? <br><br>Kelsey Mitchell will go ahead to the semis <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Tokyo2020?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Tokyo2020</a><br><br>Lauriane Genest will head compete in the next round for cyclists finishing 5-8<a href="https://t.co/3Q7xH0ghsH">https://t.co/3Q7xH0ghsH</a> <a href="https://t.co/o1r3vkzpxX">pic.twitter.com/o1r3vkzpxX</a> —@CBCOlympics

As a result, Genest will compete in the fifth-to-eighth seed final on Sunday in Izu, Japan.

In the medal race of the men's madison, Canadian duo Derek Gee and Michael Foley did not finish the race. The two lost a lap early on, costing them 20 points prior to even earning one, and officials eventually pulled them from the race.

Denmark ended up as the eventual gold-medal winners in the event's return to the Olympic programme since Beijing in 2008. Great Britain won silver, while France took bronze.

Although there were no medals on the line, there was definitely some drama in the early stages of the men's keirin.

Canadian Hugo Barrette initially won his heat in the first round, but the race was stopped due to a crash between Malaysia's Shah Sahrom and Kazakhstan's Sergey Ponomaryov. After much deliberation, a restart was called between the four remaining in the heat.

Barrette, of Îles de la Madeleine, Que., ended up taking a fall himself in the restarted race, sending him into the repechage race.

The 30-year-old ended up finishing fourth in that race, which ended his competition.

Nick Wammes of Bothwell, Ont., finished fifth in the first round, as well as his repechage, and did not advance.