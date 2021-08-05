Skip to Main Content

Canada's Lauriane Genest dashes to bronze in track cycling women's keirin

Canadian track cyclist Lauriane Genest bolted to bronze in the women's keirin at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday.

Canadian Kelsey Mitchell places 5th in final

Abdulhamid Ibrahim · CBC Sports ·
Canada's Lauriane Genest, centre right, and Kelsey Mitchell, right, during semifinal two of the women's keirin of track cycling on Thursday in Izu, Japan. (Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

