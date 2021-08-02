Canadians only have shot at bronze after qualifying round of team pursuit

The Canadian men's and women's team pursuit squads will only have a chance at bronze after placing in the bottom halves of their qualifying rounds at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

The women's team of Allison Beveridge, Jasmin Duehring, Annie Foreman-Mackey, and Georgia Simmerling finished their race in a time of four minutes 15.832 seconds at the Izu Velodrome on Monday. The women placed in eighth.

The bottom four teams from the qualifying round, including Canada, will race on Tuesday. Only the two fastest teams will move on to compete for bronze.

Canada's women will be in contention for that medal against France, Australia, and New Zealand.

Three of Canada's team members in Tokyo — Beveridge, Duehring, and Simmerling — were back after racing in Rio 2016 and earning the bronze medal. Kirsti Lay of Montreal rounded out the previous Olympic squad.

A new world record

Germany, who edged the Canadian women for bronze at the 2020 world championships, had a stunning ride in the qualifying round and pulled out a new world record in a time of 4:07.307 seconds.

The previous record of 4:10.236 was set by Great Britain, who has captured the only two Olympic golds in the women's event.

Team Germany celebrates setting a world record in the women's team pursuit at the Izu Velodrome in Japan. (Kacper Pempel/Reuters)

While Great Britain put up a good challenge for the Germans' time, the team fell behind in the last couple of laps, ending 1.715 seconds slower.

Also in the running for women's team pursuit gold is the United States, the reigning world champions who finished in third, and Italy. While the Italians lost a rider with 1,500 metres still to go, it made gains to finish in 4:11.666.

Men's pursuit in limbo

In the men's team pursuit, the Canadians were edged out by Great Britain, who claimed fourth place in the qualifying round.

But the overall standings were unknown for a time after a crash during the Australian team's race.

There was a harrowing moment when one of Australia's riders, Alexander Porter went down on the track, the bars on his bicycle snapping mid-race.

While the rest of his team continued onward for a short moment, the race was called off, and Porter walked off for medical treatment.

Australia returned to the track to race again later on, with Porter sporting a damaged chin, arm, and knees starting in the lead of the team. They ended just outside the top teams in fifth place with 3:48.448.

Alexander Porter of Team Australia is attended by its staff after his fall during the men's team pursuit qualifying round. ( Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)



Dropping to three riders early on, the Canadian team of Vincent de Haitre, Michael Foley, Derek Gee and Jay Lamoureux kept a good pace, but had a gap open up with 500 metres to go.

The men secured a time of 3:50.455 and currently sit in fifth.

Canada's Vincent De Haitre, Michael Foley, Derek Gee and Jay Lamoureux compete in the men's track cycling team pursuit qualifying event during the Tokyo Olympic Games. (Greg Baker/AFP via Getty Images)

While Germany and Switzerland both failed to surpass the Canadians' time, Italy shattered an Olympic record finishing in a time of 3:45.895.

But Italy's reign was brief, with Denmark breaking that Olympic record afterward at a blistering speed of 3:45.014.

New Zealand had a strong race to finish second — and though not surpassing the Italians, the time was still faster than the previous Olympic record set by Great Britain at Rio 2016.