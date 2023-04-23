Canada's Kelsey Mitchell wins women's sprint gold at UCI Track Nations Cup in Milton, Ont.

Canada's Kelsey Mitchell won gold in the women's sprint finals on the second day of competition at the UCI Track Nations Cup on Saturday in Milton, Ont., collecting her second medal in as many days.

The 29-year-old from Sherwood Park, Alta., was matched up with Colombia's Martha Bayona in a best-of-three final, already guaranteed more hardware a day after finishing second in the women's team sprint alongside compatriots Lauriane Genest and Sarah Orban.

Mitchell secured a win in the first race of the final, holding a lead through the first two laps before kicking it into high gear to fend off a furious attempt by Bayona to pass on the final lap.

The roles were reversed in the second race, with the Colombian jumping ahead to start, then blocking multiple pass attempts by Mitchell on both the inside and outside to edge the Canadian at the finish line, setting up a winner-take-all third race.

The final race began with Mitchell carefully leading the way after the first lap, only for Bayona to surprise the reigning Olympic sprint champion by overtaking her on the second lap.

Mitchell calmly kept pace heading into the final lap, regaining the lead on the last turn to capture gold in front of the home crowd at the Mattamy National Cycling Centre.

Mexico's Daniela Gaxiola defeated Nicky Degrendele of Belgium in the bronze-medal match.

Mitchell had a busy day in the lead-up to the final, dispatching China's Chen Feifei in the round of 16, Britain's Katy Marchant in the quarterfinals and Degrendele in the semifinals.

Fellow Canadian Olympic medallist Genest fell to Degrendele in the quarterfinals and placed fifth.

In the men's keirin final, Canada's James Hedgcock fell just short of a podium finish in fourth, with Australia's Matthew Richardson, Germany's Maximilian Dornbach and Trinidad and Tobago's Nicholas Paul claiming gold, silver and bronze, respectively.

The UCI Track Nations Cup action wraps up with the third and final day of competition on Sunday.

The UCI Track Nations Cup action wraps up with the third and final day of competition on Sunday.

