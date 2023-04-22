Canada captures team sprint silver, team pursuit bronze at UCI Track Nations Cup in Milton, Ont.
Watch live coverage of Day 2 action on CBCSports.ca, CBC Sports app and CBC Gem
Canadian track cyclists secured a pair of podium finishes on the first full day of competition at the UCI Track Nations Cup on Friday in Milton, Ont., with silver in women's team sprint and bronze in women's team pursuit.
"This is very close to our best time. Going for the gold medal, we had nothing to lose and we really gave it our all," Genest said in a release. "The points we earned today are beneficial for Olympic qualification. We were not at our best at the Jakarta Nations Cup so it's really nice to be back to where we were last year and to be back here at home."
Poland finished ahead of Great Britain to claim bronze in 47.569.
WATCH | Canada finishes with silver in women's team sprint:
Racing together for the first time in the team pursuit, Canada's Sarah Van Dam, Maggie Coles-Lyster, Ariane Bonhomme and Erin Attwell edged the U.S. for bronze earlier on Friday at the Mattamy National Cycling Centre.
- 'We're there for each other': Canadian cyclists Mitchell, Genest inseparable in quest to be world's best
"This gives us confidence. We're a new team and since the Tokyo Games, we've been trying to rebuild our program," Bonhomme said. "We knew we were capable of doing this but everything needed to come together on race day. We've been trying for more than a year and today everything worked out. We know that this is the start of something special."
Great Britain won gold in 4:12.539, finishing ahead of Germany (4:13.511).
WATCH | Canada claims bronze in women's team pursuit:
Canada's Mathias Guillemette, Carson Mattern, Dylan Bibic and Michael Foley just missed the podium with a fourth-place finish in the men's team pursuit after posting a personal best in the qualification round. France finished ahead of the Canadians for bronze, while Great Britain took home gold ahead of the Italians.
Bibic, Van Dam and Guillemette also competed in the elimination race, finishing seventh, 10th and 12th, respectively.
Watch live coverage of Day 2 action on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and CBC Gem, starting Saturday at 5:55 p.m. ET.
WATCH | What makes a track bike unique:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Account Holder
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?