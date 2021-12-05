Skip to Main Content
Canada's Mitchell, Coles-Lyster combine for 3 podium finishes at UCI Track Champions League 

Canada's Kelsey Mitchell and Maggie Coles-Lyster picked up three combined podium finishes at the final UCI Track Cycling Champions League event of the season in London, England on Saturday.

Mitchell takes 2nd in women's sprint, keirin; Coles-Lyster places 3rd in scratch race

Yuri Coghe · CBC Sports ·
Kelsey Mitchell, left, came second in the women's sprint final at the UCI Track Cycling Champions League, falling to Emma Hinze, right, by just 0.019 seconds in London, England on Saturday. (@UCITCL/Twitter)

Mitchell, of Sherwood Park, Alta., finished second in both the women's keirin, and women's sprint final.

The 28-year-old fell to Germany's Emma Hinze by just 0.019 seconds in the sprint and narrowly lost to Olena Starikova of Ukraine, by 0.039 seconds in the keirin.

Coles-Lyster, of Maple Ridge, B.C., placed third in the women's scratch event behind the winner, Yumi Kajihara of Japan, and Great Britain's Katie Archibald who finished second.

WATCH l Kelsey Mitchell comes 2nd in women's keirin final:

Kelsey Mitchell places 2nd in Champions League women's keirin final

4 hours ago
6:34
Sherwood Park, AB.'s Kelsey Mitchell finished 2nd place in the women's keirin final during round 4 of the UCI Track Champions League competition in London, England. 6:34

Mitchell was third in the women's sprint standings with 102 points. Germany had both the winner and the runner-up, with Hinze finishing with 128 points to claim the title, with Lea Friedrich 10 points behind.

Canadian Lauriane Genest sits in ninth with 53 points. The 23-year-old was ousted from both the women's keirin and sprint events, in the second and fifth heats.

WATCH l Mitchell finishes 2nd in Champions League sprint final:

Kelsey Mitchell finishes 2nd in Champions League sprint final

6 hours ago
3:52
Sherwood Park, AB.'s Kelsey Mitchell was the runner-up to Emma Hinze of Germany in the final of the women's sprint event. The race came during round 4 of the UCI Track Champions League competition in London, England. 3:52

Coles-Lyster finished fourth in the women's endurance standings with 94 points after four rounds. Archibald claimed the title with 145 points.

Kirsten Wild of the Netherlands (100) was the runner-up, ahead of Annette Edmondson of Australia (97).

WATCH l Maggie Coles-Lyster places 3rd in UCI scratch race:

Maggie Coles-Lyster places 3rd in UCI scratch race

6 hours ago
10:00
Maple Ridge, B.C.'s Maggie Coles-Lyster finished third place in the women's scratch event at the UCI Track Cycling Champions League competition in London, England. 10:00
