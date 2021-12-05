Canada's Mitchell, Coles-Lyster combine for 3 podium finishes at UCI Track Champions League 

Canada's Kelsey Mitchell and Maggie Coles-Lyster picked up three combined podium finishes at the final UCI Track Cycling Champions League event of the season in London, England on Saturday.

Mitchell, of Sherwood Park, Alta., finished second in both the women's keirin, and women's sprint final.

The 28-year-old fell to Germany's Emma Hinze by just 0.019 seconds in the sprint and narrowly lost to Olena Starikova of Ukraine, by 0.039 seconds in the keirin.

Coles-Lyster, of Maple Ridge, B.C., placed third in the women's scratch event behind the winner, Yumi Kajihara of Japan, and Great Britain's Katie Archibald who finished second.

Mitchell was third in the women's sprint standings with 102 points. Germany had both the winner and the runner-up, with Hinze finishing with 128 points to claim the title, with Lea Friedrich 10 points behind.

Canadian Lauriane Genest sits in ninth with 53 points. The 23-year-old was ousted from both the women's keirin and sprint events, in the second and fifth heats.

Coles-Lyster finished fourth in the women's endurance standings with 94 points after four rounds. Archibald claimed the title with 145 points.

Kirsten Wild of the Netherlands (100) was the runner-up, ahead of Annette Edmondson of Australia (97).

