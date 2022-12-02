Canada's Dylan Bibic takes bronze in men's scratch race at UCI Track Champions League
Canadian Sarah Van Dam finished 5th in women's scratch race
Canada's Dylan Bibic secured bronze in the men's 5000-metre scratch race in the fourth round of the UCI Track Champions League in London, England on Friday.
The 19-year-old Bibic made history at the 2022 UCI Track Cycling World Championships in France when he became the first Canadian to win gold in the event.
Friday marked the first top-five finish for Canada in the men's scratch race after Mathias Guillemette of Trois-Rivieres, Que., finished sixth in both Mallorca and Berlin in the first two rounds of the UCI Track Champions League. The 20-year-old finished 14th on Friday.
Guillemette ranks fourth in the overall men's endurance standings, while Bibic has climbed into 10th.
In the women's scratch race, Sarah Van Dam — who will celebrate her 21st birthday on Sunday — finished fifth, while 23-year-old Maggie Coles-Lyster of Maple Ridge, B.C., finished ninth.
Coles-Lyster now sits fifth in the women's endurance standings, three places ahead of Van Dam.
Kelsey Mitchell of Sherwood Park, Alta., fell just short of a berth in the finals of the women's sprint race after Olena Starikova of Ukraine edged out the 29-year-old in the semifinals.
Starikova would go on to win the event over Mathilde Gros of France, who leads the women's sprint standings after four rounds.
The fourth round of the UCI Track Champions League continues on Friday and wraps up on Saturday with the final leg of competition, also taking place at Lee Valley VeloPark in London.
Watch live coverage of the event beginning at 2 p.m. ET on CBCSports.ca, CBC Gem and the CBC Sports app for iOS and Android.
