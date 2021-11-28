Canada's Coles-Lyster, Genest, Mitchell take podium finishes at UCI Track Champions League

Canada continues to be well-represented by its women on the cycling podium.

Maggie Coles-Lyster, Lauriane Genest, and Kelsey Mitchell all found their way to top-three finishes in the second round of the UCI Track Champions League in Panevėžys, Lithuania on Saturday.

Coles-Lyster, of Maple Ridge, B.C., kicked things off placing second in the women's scratch race, finishing just behind Kate Archibald of Great Britain. Japan's Yumi Kajihara grabbed bronze.

The 31-year-old had also won gold in the event earlier in the month in Spain.

WATCH | Coles-Lyster adds to medal haul with silver in women's scratch race:

Maggie Coles-Lyster places 2nd in women's scratch cycling event 10:53 Maple Ridge, B.C.'s Maggie Coles-Lyster finished 2nd place in the finals of the women's scratch event in Saturday’s second round of the UCI Track Cycling Champions League in Panevėžys, Lithuania. 10:53

Genest, of Lévis, Que, followed her up with a silver of her own in the women's sprint. The 23-year-old narrowly lost in a head-to-head with Germany's Emma Hinze by 0.077 seconds.

WATCH | Lauriane Genest takes home silver in the women's sprint:

Lauriane Genest finishes 2nd in women's track cycling sprint 5:10 Montréal's Lauriane Genest came second place in the women's sprint finals event in Saturday’s second round of the UCI Track Cycling Champions League in Panevėžys, Lithuania. 5:10

The 28-year-old Mitchell, of Sherwood Park, Alta., finished third in the women's keirin race, crossing the line just 0.140 seconds behind the winner, Germany's Lea Friedrich. Hinze came in second place for her second medal at the competition.

Mitchell, the Tokyo Olympic gold medallist, previously won gold in the keirin event earlier in the month in Spain.

The third round of the Champions League will take place Dec. 3 in London, England.

WATCH | Mitchell wins bronze in women's keirin event: