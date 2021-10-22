Canada's Kelsey Mitchell secures bronze medal at track cycling world championships
27-year-old's medal is 1st for Canada at event
Olympic champion Kelsey Mitchell won a bronze medal in the women's sprint Friday at the world track cycling championship in Roubaix, France.
Mitchell of Sherwood Park, Alta., edged Canadian teammate Lauriane Genest of Levis, Que., in the head-to-head duel for third place at the Stab Velodrome.
Emma Hinze defeated German teammate Lea Sophie Friedrich for gold.
Mitchell's medal was Canada's first in the world championship.
Last August, she produced Canada's 24th medal and seventh gold of Tokyo's Summer Olympics.
The 27-year-old is also the reigning Pan American Games champion in women's sprint.
