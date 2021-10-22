Skip to Main Content
Canada's Kelsey Mitchell secures bronze medal at track cycling world championships

Olympic champion Kelsey Mitchell won a bronze medal in women's sprint Friday at the world track cycling championship in Roubaix, France.

27-year-old's medal is 1st for Canada at event

The Canadian Press ·
Sherwood Park, Atla., native Kelsey Mitchell, right, won the bronze medal in the women's sprint final during the UCI track cycling world championships in Roubaix, France on Friday. (Denis Charlet/AFP via Getty Images)

Mitchell of Sherwood Park, Alta., edged Canadian teammate Lauriane Genest of Levis, Que., in the head-to-head duel for third place at the Stab Velodrome.

Emma Hinze defeated German teammate Lea Sophie Friedrich for gold.

Last August, she produced Canada's 24th medal and seventh gold of Tokyo's Summer Olympics.

The 27-year-old is also the reigning Pan American Games champion in women's sprint.

