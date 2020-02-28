Canadian women set new national mark at track cycling world championships in Berlin

The Canadian women's team had a blistering day at the track cycling world championships in Berlin on Thursday.

For the second day in a row Allison Beveridge, Jasmin Duehring, Annie Foreman-Mackey and Georgia Simmerling combined to set a new national Team Pursuit record with an amazing ride of four minutes, 12.627 seconds in Round 1 action.

Their efforts eclipsed the team's previous record-setting mark of 4:12.728, which they set on Wednesday during the qualifying races.

While the team ultimately fell shy of the podium — losing out to Germany in the bronze medal race — Foreman-Mackey says they still come away encouraged.

It's 4th for the 🍁 women's team pursuit who were leading with 750m to go but couldn't hold their ferocious pace. They still broke two Canadian records at <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Berlin2020?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Berlin2020</a> <a href="https://t.co/Lgz3DWNvrk">pic.twitter.com/Lgz3DWNvrk</a> —@CyclingCanada

"I think we can definitely take some positives from the past two days," Foreman-Mackey said. "In terms of breaking the Canadian record it shows that we have taken steps since the world cups in December, so we are going to use that as motivation."

The Track Cycling World Championships are the last qualifying event before the 2020 Tokyo Games. The competition resumes on Friday with the sprint semifinals, women's omnium, men's 1 km time trial and the men's points race.