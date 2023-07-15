Content
Tour de France leaders Vingegaard, Pogacar avoid injury in mass crash on slippery road

Spanish rider Antonio Pedrero was evacuated by ambulance following a mass pile-up that briefly halted the 14th stage of the Tour de France soon after the start on Saturday.

Stage 14 briefly halted after racers receive treatment from fall on bend in Annemasse

Male cyclist receives medical attention following crash in Tour de France.
EF Education–EasyPost cyclist James Shaw receives medical attention after crashing during Stage 14 on Saturday. The mass pile-up on a bend on a slippery road in Annemasse briefly halted the Tour de France. (Stephane Mahe/Reuters)

Louis Meintjes, who was 13th overall, abandoned with a suspected broken collarbone. Esteban Chaves, from the EF Education Easypost team, also quit. Local hope Romain Bardet and James Shaw joined the list of withdrawals further down the road after they crashed in a downhill.

Dozens of racers crashed on a bend on a slippery road in Annemasse and many received treatment. An Intermarche-Circus-Wanty teammate of Meintjes, Adrien Petit, got back on his bike with his right leg bandaged.

Organizers decided to neutralize the stage for about 15 minutes. Stage 14 is a tough 152-kilometre trek featuring five climbs in the Alps.

Neither of the two race leaders was involved in the crash. Defending champion Jonas Vingegaard leads two-time champion Tadej Pogacar by just nine seconds.

WATCH | Mike Woods makes Canadian cycling history:

Ottawa's Woods captures stage 9 win at Tour de France

6 days ago
Duration 1:38
Michael Woods claimed a stage nine victory at the 110th edition of the Tour de France in the Massif Central volcanic mountains region Sunday.
