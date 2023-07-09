Ottawa's Michael Woods wins 9th stage of Tour de France
Victory marks the 1st Tour de France stage win for the 36-year-old
Canadian Michael Woods delivered an impressive solo effort to claim the biggest success of his career at the top of a legendary Tour de France climb on Sunday in Puy De Dome, France.
The 36-year-old Ottawa native, who rides for the Israel-Premier Tech team, has no ambition in the general classification and was part of an early breakaway that the main contenders allowed to form early in the ninth stage.
🇨🇦Ô CANADA | <a href="https://twitter.com/rusty_woods?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@rusty_woods</a> wins at the Puy de Dôme! <br><br>🇨🇦Ô CANADA | <a href="https://twitter.com/rusty_woods?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@rusty_woods</a> gagne au Puy de Dôme ! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TDF2023?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TDF2023</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/Continental_fr?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Continental_fr</a> <a href="https://t.co/Q7ruozp60k">pic.twitter.com/Q7ruozp60k</a>—@LeTour
Woods managed to catch American Matteo Jorgenson just 500 metres from the summit after his 24-year-old rival jumped away from the leading group with less than 50 kilometres left.
Frenchman Pierre Latour finished second with Matej Mohoric completing the stage podium. Jorgenson ended up fourth.
Race leader Jonas Vingegaard and second-placed Tadej Pogacar rode in the main peloton more than 10 minutes behind.