Ottawa's Michael Woods wins 9th stage of Tour de France

Canadian Michael Woods delivered an impressive solo effort to claim the biggest success of his career at the top of a legendary Tour de France climb on Sunday in Puy De Dome, France.

Victory marks the 1st Tour de France stage win for the 36-year-old

The Associated Press ·
A men's cyclist holds up his hand in celebration.
Canada's Michael Woods approaches the finish line to win the ninth stage of the Tour de France cycling race oin Puy de Dome, France, on Sunday. (Daniel Cole/AP Phot via The Canadian Press)

The 36-year-old Ottawa native, who rides for the Israel-Premier Tech team, has no ambition in the general classification and was part of an early breakaway that the main contenders allowed to form early in the ninth stage.

Woods managed to catch American Matteo Jorgenson just 500 metres from the summit after his 24-year-old rival jumped away from the leading group with less than 50 kilometres left.

Woods then dropped Jorgenson at ease and reached the summit of the Puy de Dome, a famed volcanic crater in the Massif Central region of south-central France that last hosted a stage 35 years ago.

Frenchman Pierre Latour finished second with Matej Mohoric completing the stage podium. Jorgenson ended up fourth.

Race leader Jonas Vingegaard and second-placed Tadej Pogacar rode in the main peloton more than 10 minutes behind.

