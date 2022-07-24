Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard wins 1st Tour de France title
Defending champion Tadej Pogacar finishes 2nd
Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark won his first Tour de France title on Sunday after coming out on top of a thrilling three-week duel with defending champion Tadej Pogacar.
The 25-year-old Vingegaard became the first Danish rider to win cycling's biggest race since Bjarne Riis in 1996. He finished 3 minutes, 34 seconds ahead of second-place Pogacar.
Vingegaard, who was runner-up to Pogacar last year, built his success in the mountains.
Jasper Philipsen won Sunday's last stage around Paris to the Champs-Elysees in a sprint.
Hugo Houle of Sainte-Perpétue, Quebec finished 24th, while Ottawa's Michael Woods was sitting in 36th heading into the final stage, but was not able to finish due to a positive COVID-19 test.
🤩After 3 weeks of highs and lows, Jonas Vingegaard wins the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TDF2022?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TDF2022</a>!<br><br>🤩 Après 3 semaines de lutte et de souffrance, Jonas Vingegaard remporte le <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TDF2022?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TDF2022</a> ! <a href="https://t.co/VkXpc861iJ">pic.twitter.com/VkXpc861iJ</a>—@LeTour
With files from CBC Sports
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?