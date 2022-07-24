Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard wins 1st Tour de France title

Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark won his first Tour de France title on Sunday after coming out on top of a thrilling three-week duel with defending champion Tadej Pogacar.

Defending champion Tadej Pogacar finishes 2nd

The Canadian Press ·
Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, celebrates winning the Tour de France on Sunday. (Christian Hartmann/Reuters)

The 25-year-old Vingegaard became the first Danish rider to win cycling's biggest race since Bjarne Riis in 1996. He finished 3 minutes, 34 seconds ahead of second-place Pogacar.

Vingegaard, who was runner-up to Pogacar last year, built his success in the mountains.

Jasper Philipsen won Sunday's last stage around Paris to the Champs-Elysees in a sprint.

Hugo Houle of Sainte-Perpétue, Quebec finished 24th, while Ottawa's Michael Woods was sitting in 36th heading into the final stage, but was not able to finish due to a positive COVID-19 test.

With files from CBC Sports

