Timing is right for Mike Woods as Canada announces Olympic cycling team for Tokyo

The postponement of the Tokyo Olympics has been a blessing in disguise for Canadian road cycling star Mike Woods. The 33-year-old Ottawa native is back on his bike healthy again after breaking his femur in a crash mid-March, which put his dream of competing in a second Olympics in doubt.

Signa Butler · CBC Sports ·
Ottawa's Mike Woods, seen above during a race in Milan in October 2019, will be a member of Canada's cycling team at the Tokyo Games next summer. The roster was announced Wednesday. (Marco Bertorello/AFP via Getty Images)

The 33-year-old Ottawa native is back on his bike healthy again after breaking his femur (thigh bone) in a crash mid-March, which put his dream of competing in a second Olympics in doubt.

Now with a year reprieve and time to recover, Woods was one of 17 athletes named to the road and track cycling team for the rescheduled Tokyo Games next summer.

He'll be joined by Rio 2016 bronze medallists Allison Beveridge, Jasmin Duehring and Georgia Simmerling of the women's Team Pursuit squad and several up-and-coming riders, including Pan American Games gold medallists Kelsey Mitchell (Sprint, Keirin).

Woods, a former elite runner (he still holds fastest mile run on Canadian soil by a Canadian), has endured his share of injuries over the years, whether it was stress fractures that hampered his running career, or from his time on the bike, which has included breaking his hand in three places a few weeks before Rio 2016 or his two broken ribs at last summer's Tour de France.

Knowing he wasn't under the clock to recover in time for this summer's Olympics, Woods, the second Canadian to win a Grand Tour stage, used his time off to rehab and recharge. He was also able to spend time with his wife, Elly, and their daughter Maxine, who was born in late January.

He showed he was back and stronger than ever with a July 18 with a Stage 5 victory in the virtual Tour de France. He's now focusing on his first 'live' race of the season, potentially in mid-August, and the rescheduled Tour de France Aug. 29.

Full roster announced by McBean, Harnett

Here is the full list of athletes, announced by Canadian Olympic chef de mission Marnie McBean and three-time Olympic cycling medallist Curt Harnett:

Women's Track Endurance

Allison Beveridge (Calgary, Alta.) – Team Pursuit, Omnium

Ariane Bonhomme (Gatineau, Que.) – Team Pursuit

Jasmin Duehring (Coquitlam, B.C.) – Team Pursuit

Annie Foreman-Mackey (Kingston, Ont.) – Team Pursuit

Georgia Simmerling (Vancouver, B.C.) – Team Pursuit

Men's Track Endurance

Vincent de Haître (Cumberland, Ont.) – Team Pursuit

Michael Foley (Milton, Ont.) – Team Pursuit, Madison

Derek Gee (Osgoode, Ont.) – Team Pursuit, Madison

Jay Lamoureux (Victoria, B.C.) – Team Pursuit

Adam Jamieson (Horseshoe Valley, Ont.) – Non-travelling alternate

Women's Sprint

Lauriane Genest (Lévis, Que.) – Sprint, Keirin

Kelsey Mitchell (Sherwood Park, Alta.) – Sprint, Keirin

Sarah Orban (Calgary, Alta.) – Non-travelling alternate

Men's Sprint

Hugo Barrette (Îles-de-la-Madeleine, Que.) – Sprint, Keirin

Nick Wammes (Bothwell, Ont.) – Sprint, Keirin

Women's Road

Karol-Ann Canuel (Amos, Que.) – Road Race, Time Trial

Leah Kirchmann (Winnipeg, Man.) – Road Race, Time Trial

Alison Jackson (Vermilion, Alta.) – Non-travelling alternate

Sara Poidevin (Canmore, Alta.) – Non-travelling alternate

Men's Road

Hugo Houle (Ste-Perpétue, Que.) – Road Race, Time Trial

Mike Woods (Ottawa, Ont.) – Road Race

*A third and final male athlete will be announced next year based on performances up until May

