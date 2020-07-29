Timing is right for Mike Woods as Canada announces Olympic cycling team for Tokyo
Now healthy, 33-year-old road cyclist sees postponement as blessing in disguise
The postponement of the Tokyo Olympics has been a blessing in disguise for Canadian road cycling star Mike Woods.
The 33-year-old Ottawa native is back on his bike healthy again after breaking his femur (thigh bone) in a crash mid-March, which put his dream of competing in a second Olympics in doubt.
Now with a year reprieve and time to recover, Woods was one of 17 athletes named to the road and track cycling team for the rescheduled Tokyo Games next summer.
He'll be joined by Rio 2016 bronze medallists Allison Beveridge, Jasmin Duehring and Georgia Simmerling of the women's Team Pursuit squad and several up-and-coming riders, including Pan American Games gold medallists Kelsey Mitchell (Sprint, Keirin).
Woods, a former elite runner (he still holds fastest mile run on Canadian soil by a Canadian), has endured his share of injuries over the years, whether it was stress fractures that hampered his running career, or from his time on the bike, which has included breaking his hand in three places a few weeks before Rio 2016 or his two broken ribs at last summer's Tour de France.
Knowing he wasn't under the clock to recover in time for this summer's Olympics, Woods, the second Canadian to win a Grand Tour stage, used his time off to rehab and recharge. He was also able to spend time with his wife, Elly, and their daughter Maxine, who was born in late January.
He showed he was back and stronger than ever with a July 18 with a Stage 5 victory in the virtual Tour de France. He's now focusing on his first 'live' race of the season, potentially in mid-August, and the rescheduled Tour de France Aug. 29.
Full roster announced by McBean, Harnett
Here is the full list of athletes, announced by Canadian Olympic chef de mission Marnie McBean and three-time Olympic cycling medallist Curt Harnett:
Women's Track Endurance
Allison Beveridge (Calgary, Alta.) – Team Pursuit, Omnium
Ariane Bonhomme (Gatineau, Que.) – Team Pursuit
Jasmin Duehring (Coquitlam, B.C.) – Team Pursuit
Annie Foreman-Mackey (Kingston, Ont.) – Team Pursuit
Georgia Simmerling (Vancouver, B.C.) – Team Pursuit
Men's Track Endurance
Vincent de Haître (Cumberland, Ont.) – Team Pursuit
Michael Foley (Milton, Ont.) – Team Pursuit, Madison
Derek Gee (Osgoode, Ont.) – Team Pursuit, Madison
Jay Lamoureux (Victoria, B.C.) – Team Pursuit
Adam Jamieson (Horseshoe Valley, Ont.) – Non-travelling alternate
Women's Sprint
Lauriane Genest (Lévis, Que.) – Sprint, Keirin
Kelsey Mitchell (Sherwood Park, Alta.) – Sprint, Keirin
Sarah Orban (Calgary, Alta.) – Non-travelling alternate
Men's Sprint
Hugo Barrette (Îles-de-la-Madeleine, Que.) – Sprint, Keirin
Nick Wammes (Bothwell, Ont.) – Sprint, Keirin
Women's Road
Karol-Ann Canuel (Amos, Que.) – Road Race, Time Trial
Leah Kirchmann (Winnipeg, Man.) – Road Race, Time Trial
Alison Jackson (Vermilion, Alta.) – Non-travelling alternate
Sara Poidevin (Canmore, Alta.) – Non-travelling alternate
Men's Road
Hugo Houle (Ste-Perpétue, Que.) – Road Race, Time Trial
Mike Woods (Ottawa, Ont.) – Road Race
*A third and final male athlete will be announced next year based on performances up until May
