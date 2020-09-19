Skip to Main Content
Tadej Pogacar, 21, set to become youngest Tour de France champ, post-WWII

Road To The Olympic Games

Cycling·New

Tadej Pogacar, 21, set to become youngest Tour de France champ, post-WWII

In an incredible climax to the Tour de France, Tadej Pogacar crushed fellow Slovenian Primoz Roglic in the last stage Saturday before the finish in Paris, all but guaranteeing that he'll win the title at cycling's greatest race.

Defeats fellow Slovenian Primoz Roglic ahead of Sunday's final sprint into Paris

The Associated Press ·
An emotional Tadej Pogacar crosses the finish line at the end of the 20th stage of the 107th edition of the Tour de France on Saturday. His win over fellow Slovenian Primoz Roglic all but sealed the title for the soon-to-be 22-year-old. (Christophe Ena/AFP via Getty Images)

In an incredible climax to the Tour de France, Tadej Pogacar crushed fellow Slovenian Primoz Roglic in the last stage Saturday before the finish in Paris, all but guaranteeing that he'll win the title at cycling's greatest race.

Set, at one day shy of 22, to become the youngest post-World War II champion, Pogacar flew on the penultimate stage, an uphill time trial, devouring the 57-second lead that had made Roglic look impregnable before the showdown.

Also amazing: This is Pogacar's first Tour.

In the end, it wasn't even close. Pogacar was sensational, not only ripping the iconic race leader's yellow jersey from Roglic, but winning the time trial, too. Roglic managed no better than fifth, a whopping one minute 56 seconds slower than his countryman.

"Unbelievable, unbelievable," Pogacar said. "My head will explode."

Not since British riders Bradley Wiggins and Chris Froome finished 1-2 at the 2012 Tour has one nation taken the top two spots.

Leisurely, ceremonial ride into Paris

But almost everyone, even Pogacar, had been expecting that Roglic would be rolling into Paris with the yellow jersey on his shoulders, on his way to becoming Slovenia's first ever winner. Roglic had taken the race lead on Stage 9 and held it all the way to Saturday, the worst day to lose it. He now trails Pogacar by 59 seconds.

"I cannot believe how hard it must be for him," Pogacar said. "He must be devastated. But that's bike racing."

Only a major mishap Sunday — highly unlikely — on what is traditionally a leisurely and ceremonial ride into Paris before the final sprint to the line will prevent Pogacar from taking over from 2019 winner Egan Bernal, who was 22, as the youngest post-war champion.

"I can't wait to cross the line in Paris," Pogacar said.

Australian Richie Porte will complete the podium, having ridden his way from fourth to third overall in the time trial to the Planches des Belles Filles ski station in eastern France.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Sponsored Content

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

now