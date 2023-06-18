Content
Ottawa cyclist Michael Woods wins La Route d'Occitanie for 2nd straight year

Canadian Michael Woods won La Route d'Occitanie for the second year in a row on Sunday in Saint-Girons, France.

36-year-old 'super-excited' for upcoming Tour de France

A men's cyclist gives the thumbs up while holding his son in his other arm.
Canadian cyclist Michael Woods celebrates with his son on Father’s Day after winning La Route d’Occitanie for the second year in a row in Saint-Giron, France. (HO/Israel-Premier Tech via The Canadian Press)

Canadian Michael Woods won La Route d'Occitanie for the second year in a row on Sunday in Saint-Girons, France.

The 36-year-old from Ottawa had moved into first place by winning Saturday's penultimate third stage. He finished 18th in Sunday's stage to finish atop the general classification by 10 seconds over Spain's Cristian Rodriguez.

Britain's Simon Carr won Sunday's 64.7-kilometre stage.

"It's really special to win this race overall for a second time," said Woods. "This is an area I really like, not far from my home in Andorra, and to have my family and kids there to watch me win on Father's Day was something really special."

On the final climb of the day, the peloton thinned out once more, leaving just a handful of riders in the group, including Woods and Israel-Premier Tech teammate Stevie Williams.

"I'm really happy with this race," said Woods. "My form is good and I'm super-excited for the Tour [de France] now. I'm ready to go."

