Dutch cyclist rides to Rio redemption, taking gold in women's individual time trial

Annemiek van Vleuten of the Netherlands has won road cycling gold in the women's individual time trial in Tokyo on Wednesday.

It's the second medal for van Vleuten at these Games, who just two days ago captured silver during a confusing finish during the women's road race.

The Dutch rider celebrated prematurely, thinking she in fact finished in first — but now van Vleuten has a gold of her own.

The two-time world champion completed an aggressive ride to finish the 22.1-kilometre course in a time of 30 minutes 13.49 seconds. As she watched the last racers cross the line at the Fuji International Speedway, van Vleuten pumped her arms in the air with certainty.

Swiss rider Marlen Reusser raced to silver with a time of 31:09.96, while reigning world champion Anna van der Breggen of the Netherlands captured bronze at 31:15.12.

It was redemption for Van Vleuten, who suffered a crash in the road race of Rio 2016 and ended with three lumbar spinal fractures and a severe concussion. She couldn't compete in the individual time trial because of her injuries, instead winding up in the hospital.

American Kristin Armstrong, who won the past three Olympic golds in the road cycling event, had retired, clearing the way for a new champion.

Canadian Leah Kirchmann of Winnipeg, Man., finished in 12th with a of 33 minutes 7.97 seconds. Karol-Ann Canuel, of Amos, Que., was two spots behind her, completing the race in 33:07:97.