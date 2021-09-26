Julian Alaphilippe repeats as world champion in road cycling
Dutch rider Dylan Van Baarle finished runner-up ahead of Michael Valgren of Denmark
Julian Alaphilippe escaped from a breakaway group to claim a second straight gold medal at cycling's road world championship on Sunday in Leuven, Belgium.
The Frenchman relentlessly attacked and made his decisive move on a sharp climb, with 17 kilometres to go. Alaphilippe then took all the risks in the technical bends and short downhills scattered across the finale to retain the world champion's rainbow jersey he claimed last year.
Alaphilippe, who ruined the Belgian fans' hopes of seeing hot favorite Wout van Aert winning on home soil, received a few boos as he dashed toward the finish line.
Dutch rider Dylan Van Baarle finished runner-up ahead of Michael Valgren of Denmark.
The challenging 268.3-kilometer course starting in Antwerp and finishing in Leuven took riders across the cycling-mad Flanders region of Belgium. The route switched multiple times between two circuits featuring a myriad of punchy short climbs and several cobbled sectors suiting one-day classics specialists.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?