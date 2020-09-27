World champion cyclist Julian Alaphilippe will skip Tokyo Games
French rider expected to defend his world title in September
World champion cyclist Julian Alaphilippe has decided to skip the Tokyo Olympics, where he was expected to be a medal contender in the road race.
The French rider said Friday it was a personal choice reached in agreement with the national team.
Alaphilippe is due to become a father for the first time before the Olympics open on July 23, one day before the road race.
He was fourth at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games and will be only 32 years old at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Alaphilippe has been in good form in the one-day classic races this year, winning his third La Fleche Wallonne title and placing second at Liege-Bastogne-Liege. He's expected to return to Belgium to defend his world title in September.
WATCH | Will Tokyo Olympics go ahead amid pandemic concerns?:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?