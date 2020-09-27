Skip to Main Content

World champion cyclist Julian Alaphilippe will skip Tokyo Games

Due to become a father for the first time, World champion cyclist Julian Alaphilippe has decided to skip the Tokyo Olympics.

French rider expected to defend his world title in September

The Associated Press ·
France's Julian Alaphilippe will not compete at the Tokyo Olympics despite expectations that he would be a medal contender. (Marco Bertorello/AFP via Getty Images)

World champion cyclist Julian Alaphilippe has decided to skip the Tokyo Olympics, where he was expected to be a medal contender in the road race.

The French rider said Friday it was a personal choice reached in agreement with the national team.

Alaphilippe is due to become a father for the first time before the Olympics open on July 23, one day before the road race.

He was fourth at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games and will be only 32 years old at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Alaphilippe has been in good form in the one-day classic races this year, winning his third La Fleche Wallonne title and placing second at Liege-Bastogne-Liege. He's expected to return to Belgium to defend his world title in September.

WATCH | Will Tokyo Olympics go ahead amid pandemic concerns?:

Will Tokyo Olympic Games go ahead, amid pandemic concerns?

Power and Politics

4 days ago
8:44
"Everything we're following with both Japan and public health authorities and the Olympic movement, say we are a go for July 23rd," says Dick Pound, member of the International Olympic Committee, "I've got my ticket". 8:44
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

