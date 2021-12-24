Skip to Main Content
Cycling

3-time track cycling world champion Amy Pieters in induced coma after training crash

Three-time Madison world champion Amy Pieters is in an induced coma after surgery following a collision during training in Spain, Dutch Cycling said on Friday.

Dutch Cycling says recovery timeline for 30-year-old yet to be determined

Thomson Reuters ·
Three-time Madison world champion Amy Pieters was placed in an induced coma on Friday after a collision during training. (Vincent Jannink/ANP/AFP via Getty Images)

Three-time Madison world champion Amy Pieters is in an induced coma after surgery following a collision during training in Spain, Dutch Cycling said on Friday.

Pieters, 30, was transported to the hospital by air ambulance and doctors had to relieve pressure on her brain.

Dutch Cycling added that she would be in a coma for "the next few days" after which doctors would make an estimate on her recovery timeline.

Pieters won the Madison at the World Championships in 2019, 2020 and 2021 alongside Kirsten Wild but missed out on an Olympic medal in Tokyo this year after finishing fourth.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
|Corrections and Clarifications

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Highlights

    Tokyo 2020Canada's Olympic Network

    Comments

    To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

    By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

    Become a CBC Member

    Join the conversation  Create account

    Already have an account?

    now