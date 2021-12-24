3-time track cycling world champion Amy Pieters in induced coma after training crash
Three-time Madison world champion Amy Pieters is in an induced coma after surgery following a collision during training in Spain, Dutch Cycling said on Friday.
Dutch Cycling says recovery timeline for 30-year-old yet to be determined
Three-time Madison world champion Amy Pieters is in an induced coma after surgery following a collision during training in Spain, Dutch Cycling said on Friday.
Pieters, 30, was transported to the hospital by air ambulance and doctors had to relieve pressure on her brain.
Dutch Cycling added that she would be in a coma for "the next few days" after which doctors would make an estimate on her recovery timeline.
Pieters won the Madison at the World Championships in 2019, 2020 and 2021 alongside Kirsten Wild but missed out on an Olympic medal in Tokyo this year after finishing fourth.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?