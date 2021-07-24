Cyclist Michael Woods just misses podium after grueling 234-km ride

Cyclist Michael Woods overcame grueling conditions, on what riders called the toughest Olympic course ever, but fell second short of the podium in the men's road race on Saturday.

The 34-year-old Woods was barely a factor in the race before, like a coiled spring, he burst into the top group with about 30 km left in the 234-km race, leading briefly before dropping back. He finished fifth in a time of six hours six minutes and 33 seconds, 1.07 behind gold medallist Richard Carapaz of Ecuador. Wout van Aert of Belgium took the silver.

Coming into this race the Ottawa rider said this brutal 234 km course, full of deadly climbs, "really suited him." He was right.

Woods and the pack of cyclists rode into the finish at Fuji Motor Speedway in front of fans as for the first time in these Olympics as athletes had a crowd cheering them on.

Riders also received strong encouragement from locals who lined parts of the course as the race snaked through the mountains near Tokyo, where COVID restriction aren't as restrictive as they are in the city proper.