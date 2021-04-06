Skip to Main Content

Road To The Olympic Games

Cycling

French cyclist Nacer Bouhanni speaks out about racist abuse he's faced

Former French cycling champion Nacer Bouhanni has been subjected to a torrent of racist insults over the past week, many of them urging him to leave France and go to Africa. Bouhanni is now speaking out.

'I've kept silent for too long, but this time I will not let go' he says

Samuel Petrequin · The Associated Press ·
Former French cycling champion Nacer Bouhanni, middle, who is of North African heritage but born and raised in France, has faced many racial insults recently, including people telling him to go back to Africa. (Petko Beier/Getty Images)

Nacer Bouhanni's haters don't care that he is a former French cycling champion, or even that he was born and raised in France.

The Arkea-Samsic team rider has been subjected to a torrent of racist insults over the past week, many of them urging him to leave France and go to Africa.

Bouhanni has decided it's time to speak out.

"Know that I was born in France and that I will file a complaint because I've been enduring this and kept silent for too long, but this time I will not let go," he wrote this week.

Bouhanni, a hot-tempered rider with a history of race incidents, was disqualified following an illegal move at the one-day Cholet-Pays de la Loire on March 28. Cycling governing body UCI cited him for dangerous conduct after he pushed Jake Stewart into the barriers during the final sprint and referred the incident to its disciplinary commission.

Bouhanni admitted his mistake but said the move was not intentional. Since then, racist insults have been flying.

Bouhanni, a rider with North African heritage who won the French national championships in 2012, published screenshots of some of the messages he has received. His team has released a statement, saying it "deplores and strongly denounces all these acts of racism."

Latest insults too much to take

In an interview with L'Equipe newspaper published Tuesday, Bouhanni said he has been abused throughout his career. He said he did not speak out earlier because the topic remains a "taboo," and for fear he would appear like someone trying to victimize himself.

But the latest series of insults — some of them calling him a "terrorist" — were too much too take.

"I was born in France. I love my country. I was French champion at the age of 21. When I was on the podium with La Marseillaise, it was one of the most beautiful moments in my career," said the 30-year-old rider. "It's sad to read all this, people wanting me to end up in jail."

Asked whether he also suffered from racist attitudes in the predominantly white peloton, Bouhanni said it had never happened "directly" and he had never had any such issues within the various teams he rode for.

Bouhanni, however, filed a lawsuit against Stef Clement after the former pro rider-turned-pundit claimed during the 2019 Tour de France that the French cyclist made his team pork free and did not want to work with women on race days because of his religious beliefs.

"I received a lot of racist messages following these insinuations," Bouhanni said. "I have filed a complaint, but I am still waiting for the justice [system] to get back to me."

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversationCreate account

Already have an account?

now