Ottawa cyclist Mike Woods 5th overall after final stage of Tour de Suisse
Wins mountain classification, fellow Canadian Hugo Houle finishes 30th overall
Canadian cyclist Michael Woods was runner-up in the final stage of the Tour de Suisse on Sunday, finishing first in the race's mountain classification and fifth in the overall standings.
Switzerland's Gino Mader won the sprint to the finish line in the final 159.5-kilometre stage ahead of the 34-year-old from Ottawa.
Ecuador's Richard Carapaz won the eight-stage race, seen as a warmup for the Tour de France. Colombian Rigoberto Uran was second, ahead of Denmark's Jakob Fuglsang, Germany's Maximilian Schachmann and Woods.
Woods, Piccolo and Boivin were riding for the Israel Start-Up Nation while Zukowsky, Dal-Cin and Britton were competing for Rally Cycling.
Houle rides for Astana Premier-Tech.
