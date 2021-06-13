Skip to Main Content

Ottawa cyclist Mike Woods 5th overall after final stage of Tour de Suisse

Canadian cyclist Michael Woods was runner-up in the final stage of the Tour de Suisse on Sunday, finishing first in the race's mountain classification and fifth in the overall standings.

Wins mountain classification, fellow Canadian Hugo Houle finishes 30th overall

The Associated Press
Canada's Mike Woods placed 5th overall in the Tour de Suisse on Sunday and won the race’s mountain classification. (Twitter/@TeamIsraelSUN)

Switzerland's Gino Mader won the sprint to the finish line in the final 159.5-kilometre stage ahead of the 34-year-old from Ottawa.

Ecuador's Richard Carapaz won the eight-stage race, seen as a warmup for the Tour de France. Colombian Rigoberto Uran was second, ahead of Denmark's Jakob Fuglsang, Germany's Maximilian Schachmann and Woods.

Hugo Houle of Sainte-Perpetue, Que., finished 30th overall. Guillaume Boivin of Montreal was 58th, James Piccoli of Montreal 63rd, Robert Britton of Regina 78th, Nickolas Zukowsky of Ste-Lucie-des-Laurentides, Que., 98th and Ottawa's Matteo Dal Cin 122nd.

Woods, Piccolo and Boivin were riding for the Israel Start-Up Nation while Zukowsky, Dal-Cin and Britton were competing for Rally Cycling.

Houle rides for Astana Premier-Tech.

