Ottawa's Mike Woods places 5th in Tour de Romandie after Saturday stage win
Lost 53 seconds to event winner Geraint Thomas; Remi Cavagna captures time trial
Geraint Thomas rebounded from his finish-line crash Saturday to win the Tour de Romandie with a fast time trial to end the six-day race on Sunday in Fribourg, Switzerland.
The 2018 Tour de France winner placed third in the 16.2-kilometre time trial to overhaul Canada's Mike Woods, who took the yellow jersey Saturday after Thomas fell in their sprint finish for victory in a chilly, rain-swept mountain stage.
Woods lost 53 seconds to Thomas and dropped to fifth in the overall standings.
The time trial was won by Remi Cavagna, who clocked 21 minutes 54 seconds around the city of Fribourg. Cavagna was six seconds faster than Stefan Bissegger and 17 ahead of Thomas.
The Romandie race through Switzerland's French-speaking region is the last stage-race warmup for the Giro d'Italia, the first Grand Tour of the season starting next Saturday.
