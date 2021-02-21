Cyclist Mike Woods finishes 2nd in debut with Israel Start-Up Nation
Canadian rider Michael Woods finished runner-up at the three-day Tour des Alpes-Maritimes et du Var, trailing Gianluca Brambilla by 13 seconds in Sunday's final leg in Blausasc, France.
Ottawa native 'disappointed' he couldn't hold off Italy's Brambilla in French race
Canadian rider Michael Woods finished runner-up at the three-day Tour des Alpes-Maritimes et du Var on Sunday.
Gianluca Brambilla's 13-second stage win moved the Italian atop the podium. Woods, who had entered the final day as race leader after winning Stage 2 Saturday, finished five seconds behind in the overall standings.
Dutch rider Bauke Mollema, who rides with Brambilla for Trek-Segafredo, was third.
Woods, in his first race in the colours of Israel Start-Up Nation, finished 13 seconds behind Brambilla in Sunday's stage.
"I'm just disappointed I couldn't keep the yellow jersey," said the 34-year-old from Ottawa said from Blausasc, France. "But second overall, I can't complain, and the team rode a great race."
Woods was fourth in Stage 1 Friday.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.