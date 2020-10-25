Canada's Mike Woods 2nd in Stage 6 of Spanish Vuelta, 25 seconds behind winner
Richard Carapaz of Ecuador takes overall lead from defending champ Primoz Roglic
Ion Izagirre won the sixth stage of the Spanish Vuelta on Sunday, with Richard Carapaz taking over the overall lead from defending champion Primoz Roglic in Sallent de Gallego.
Izagirre dominated on the final climb of the 146-kilometre stage that was originally planned to cross into France but had to be altered to stay in Spanish territory because of tightened coronavirus restrictions. The Spanish team Astana rider finished 25 seconds ahead of Ottawa native Michael Woods and Rui Costa of Portugal.
Roglic crossed the line in 20th place, nearly two minutes after Izagirre, dropping to fourth place in the overall standings. The Jumbo-Visma rider was 30 seconds behind Carapaz. Hugh Carthy of team EF Pro moved to second place, 18 seconds off the lead, with Dan Martin of team Israel Start-Up Nation close behind in third place.
Roglic, a contender in the Tour de France until the final competitive stage, had been wearing the leader's jersey since winning the first Vuelta stage.
Monday will be the race's first rest day. On Tuesday, riders will face a hilly 159-kilometre stage from Vitoria-Gasteiz to Valdegovia.
The Vuelta is taking place amid tight health restrictions after Spain recently endured a surge in coronavirus cases. The race was postponed from earlier in the year because of the pandemic.
