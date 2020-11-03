Ottawa cyclist Mike Woods slips to 28th after Spanish Vuelta 13th Stage
Defending champion Primoz Roglic wins time trial to regain overall lead
Defending champion Primoz Roglic won the individual time trial at the Spanish Vuelta on Tuesday to retake the overall lead from Richard Carapaz.
Ottawa's Michael Woods, who won the seventh stage, was 78th Tuesday and fell one spot to 28th overall. Montreal's James Piccoli was 98th in Stage 13 to move up two spots to 122nd overall.
Roglic finished the 33.7-kilometre 13th stage in 46 minutes, 39 seconds, crossing the line one second ahead of American rival William Barta.
Carapaz finished seventh, 49 seconds off the pace. He fell 39 seconds behind Roglic in the overall standings. Hugh Carthy, fourth in the time trial, is third overall, 47 seconds behind Roglic.
After a rest day on Monday, riders faced a mostly flat seashore route before having to change bikes for a final climb of nearly 1.8 km.
"It was up and down the whole day," Barta said. "I tried to overpace the little climbs, recover on the downhills and save a little bit for the end because it's a really hard climb."
On Wednesday, riders face a 204 km 14th stage through the hilly Galician terrain.
The three-week race, being held amid tight health restrictions because of the coronavirus pandemic, finishes on Sunday in Madrid.
