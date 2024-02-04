Lauriane Genest cycles to bronze, capping Canada's medal haul at Nations Cup opener

Lauriane Genest of Levis, Que., picked up a cycling bronze medal in women's kierin to conclude the UCI Track Nations Cup season opener in Adelaide, Australia.

Japan's Mina Sato was the winner at the Super-Drome followed by Katy Marchant of the United States.

This is the fourth edition of the Track Nations Cup, which wraps up the qualifying period for the Paris Olympics this summer.

Hong Kong will host March 15-17 before the end of the qualification process April 12-14 in Milton, Ont. Quota spots for the Games will be based on points accumulated by athletes since July 9, 2022.

Genest, 25, joined the national team in 2017. She began road cycling at age 16 before switching to the track a year later.

Genest is the reigning Olympic bronze medallist in women's keirin and was champion at the 2019 Pan Am Games in Peru.

Also this weekend, Dylan Bibic of Mississauga, Ont., won a men's elimination race over Blake Agnoletto of Australia and American Grant Koontz.

Bibic was named 2023 men's endurance champion of the track league last November, the youngest winner at 20 years three months eight days.

He set new records in the men's endurance league with four victories and 131 points.

