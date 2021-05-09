Canadian cyclist James Piccoli celebrates hard-fought silver at Tour of Rwanda
Montreal rider was 3rd heading into final stage of African cycling race
Canadian rider James Piccoli finished runner-up Sunday in the Tour of Rwanda
The 29-year-old from Montreal was third in the general classification going into the eighth and final stage of the race. He moved into second place overall after finishing second to race winner Cristian Martin Rodriguez in Sunday's 75.3-kilometre finale — a demanding stage filled with ascents.
The Spaniard finished the race in 22 hours 49 minutes 51 seconds. Piccoli's time was 22:50:08 with American Alex Hoehn third at 22:50:41.
"What a week," Piccoli said. "The guys worked so hard this week, and we worked so well together. I once more gave it my all, but there was simply one guy stronger this week."
"I am happy with silver. We will now have some nice time off together and enjoy our performances."
The Tour of Rwanda, in its 13th year, is Africa's biggest UCI stage race. Originally scheduled for February, it was pushed back to May due to the pandemic.
WATCH | Should COVID-19 cases among athletes affect Olympic protocols?
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?