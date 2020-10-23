Ironman triathlete Lionel Sanders sets Canadian record for distance cycled in an hour

Triathlete Lionel Sanders has broken the Canadian cycling hour record.

The 32-year-old Ironman triathlete from Windsor, Ont., rode 51.304 kilometres in 60 minutes at the Mattamy National Cycling Centre velodrome in Milton, Ont.

Sanders beat the previous record of 48.587 kilometres set by track cyclist Ed Veal in the same velodrome in 2017.

The world record of 55.089 has been held by Belgian pro cyclist Victor Campenaerts since 2019.

Sanders won the ITU world long-distance triathlon championship and placed second in the world Ironman championship in 2017.

He covered 205 laps Friday on his solo ride.