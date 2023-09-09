Phyllis Ellis, ex-field hockey player, cyclist Mike Woods receive Canadian Sport Awards

The Canadian Soccer Players Association, former field hockey player Phyllis Ellis and cyclist Michael Woods were honoured at the Canadian Sport Awards on Friday night in Vancouver.

AthletesCAN named the CSPA, representing the national women's soccer team, as the winner of its representative of the year award.

Ellis, who represented Canada at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics, was recognized with the social responsibility award. She directed the 2022 film "Category: Woman."

Woods, who won the ninth stage of the 2023 Tour de France, was recognized with the True Sport Award.

Jane Roos with the CAN Fund organization took home the Bruce Kidd Leadership Award and Sean Fitz-Gerald was the winner of the Randy Starkman Award for leadership in sports journalism.

