Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help

Phyllis Ellis, ex-field hockey player, cyclist Mike Woods receive Canadian Sport Awards

The Canadian Soccer Players Association, former field hockey player Phyllis Ellis and cyclist Michael Woods were honoured at the Canadian Sport Awards on Friday night in Vancouver.

Jane Roos from CAN Fund organization and writer Sean Fitz-Gerald also recognized

The Canadian Press ·
Canadian men's rider pictured cycling up a hill during the Tour de France.
Canadian cyclist Mike Woods is pictured during the Tour de France in July, a race in which he won the ninth stage. He was recognized with the True Sport Award on Friday at the Canadian Sport Awards in Vancouver. (Marco Bertorello/AFP via Getty Images)

The Canadian Soccer Players Association, former field hockey player Phyllis Ellis and cyclist Michael Woods were honoured at the Canadian Sport Awards on Friday night in Vancouver.

AthletesCAN named the CSPA, representing the national women's soccer team, as the winner of its representative of the year award.

Ellis, who represented Canada at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics, was recognized with the social responsibility award. She directed the 2022 film "Category: Woman."

Woods, who won the ninth stage of the 2023 Tour de France, was recognized with the True Sport Award.

Jane Roos with the CAN Fund organization took home the Bruce Kidd Leadership Award and Sean Fitz-Gerald was the winner of the Randy Starkman Award for leadership in sports journalism.

WATCH | Woods makes Canadian cycling history:

Ottawa's Woods captures stage 9 win at Tour de France

2 months ago
Duration 1:38
Michael Woods claimed a stage nine victory at the 110th edition of the Tour de France in the Massif Central volcanic mountains region Sunday.
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now