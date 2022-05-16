Canada's Kelsey Mitchell strikes gold in women's keirin for 2nd medal at Nations Cup

Canadian cyclist Kelsey Mitchell raced to gold in the women's keirin event for her second medal at the UCI Track Nations Cup on Sunday in Milton, Ont.

Mitchell, of Sherwood Park, Alta., narrowly edged out Lea Friedrich of Germany and Japan's Mina Sato who finished second and third, respectively.

Lauriane Genest, of Lévis, Que., crashed out in a collision with Dutch cyclist Steffie van der Peet and Japan's Yuka Kobayashi on the fifth of six laps.

Genest, who won bronze at the Tokyo Olympics less than a year ago in the event, finished fourth in the final classification.

Mitchell, who won silver in the women's sprint on Friday, started out the race in fourth place among the six racers and stayed in that spot until she made her move outside and lept out to first place just as the riders had started the fifth lap.

The first turn of the lap was where the collision happened, leaving the top three to battle for first.

On the final turn of the sixth lap, Friedrich and Sato made a strong push for first but Mitchell was able to hold on to win the race.

The 27-year-old Mitchell is the reigning Olympic champion in the women's sprint, and finished fifth in the keirin at the Tokyo Games last summer.