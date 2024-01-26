Content
Cycling Canada permanently bans athlete for code of conduct violations

Alexander Amiri ineligible from participating as athlete, coach, volunteer, spectator

The Canadian Press ·
A bike's handlebars are shown.
Cycling Canada announced a permanent ban of Alexander Amiri for violating its code of conduct on Friday. (Adrian Dennis/AFP via Getty Images)

Cycling Canada has banned Alexander Amiri from its activities and events after an Abuse-Free Sport adjudicative panel found the road cyclist breached the organization's code of conduct.

Cycling Canada said in a statement Friday that Amiri, a 27-year-old from Victoria, is permanently ineligible from participating as a coach, athlete, volunteer or spectator.

The organization said the panel found that Amiri breached various sections of the 2021 Cycling Canada Code of Conduct and Ethics.

Cycling Canada became a signatory of the Abuse-Free Sport Program, an independent program to prevent and address maltreatment under the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner, in December 2022.

Amiri represented British Columbia at the 2017 Canada Games.

