Cycling Canada says athletes can compete as chosen gender in non-UCI events

Cycling Canada says athletes will be able to compete according to their currently identified gender for the rest of the year in Canadian competitions that are not sanctioned by the world cycling governing body.

The International Cycling Union (UCI) announced last Friday that female transgender athletes who transitioned after male puberty will no longer be able to compete in women's races.

Its decision came after American rider Austin Killips became the first openly transgender woman to win an official cycling event earlier this year.

Cycling Canada said Thursday in a statement that the policy was put into force at all UCI-sanctioned events in Canada effective Monday.

But it added that, for the rest of 2023, athletes may participate in Cycling Canada events and race categories not sanctioned by the UCI in the gender category identified on their current applicable licence or membership.

Cycling Canada says it will work with key stakeholders to develop a framework for the participation of transgender athletes at nationally sanctioned events in non-UCI categories for the 2024 season.