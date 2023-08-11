Canada's Clement, Gautier each win 2nd medal at Para road cycling worlds

A pair of Canadians doubled up at the Para road cycling world championships on Friday in Dumfries, Scotland.

Nathan Clement and Shelley Gautier each claimed bronze medals in road races, the second podium appearance for each at the event.

Clement, who previously won gold in the men's T1 time trial, took third place in the lengthy 31.2-kilometre road race, falling just 0.14 seconds shy of silver medallist Jianxin Chen of China. Fellow Chinese cyclist Rongfei Lu won gold nearly eight seconds in the clear.

That trio also shared the podium in the road race on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old Clement, of West Vancouver, B.C., is aiming to compete at his second Paralympics in Paris next summer after racing in the pool for Canada at Rio 2016.

Gautier now has two bronze medals after she also took third place in the women's T1 time trial. On Friday, the 54-year-old Canadian crossed the finish line 12 minutes 59 seconds behind gold medallist Pavlina Vejvodova of the Czech Republic. England's Eltje Malzbender took silver.

Gautier, of Niagara Falls, Ont., is a three-time Paralympian and 18-time world champion across the road race and time trial dating back to 2009.

Canada now has six medals at the road cycling worlds after earning five medals at the track worlds.

Action from Dumfries continues through Sunday.