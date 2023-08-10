Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help

Mike Sametz adds Canada's 3rd medal at Para road cycling world championships

Canada's Mike Sametz raced to bronze in the men's C3 time trial on Thursday at the Para road cycling world championships in Dumfries, Scotland.

Calgary native earns bronze in men's C3 time trial

CBC Sports ·
A cyclist rides on the track.
Canada's Mike Sametz, seen above in a 2015 track event, won bronze in the men's C3 time trial at the Para road cycling world championships on Thursday in Dumfries, Scotland. (@CDNParalympics/Twitter)

Canada's Mike Sametz raced to bronze in the men's C3 time trial on Thursday at the Para road cycling world championships in Dumfries, Scotland. 

Sametz, of Calgary, crossed the finish line of the 10-kilometre course in 23 minutes 25.87 seconds for his third career world medal.

Germany's Matthias Schindler won gold at 22:50.67, while England's Finlay Graham took silver just 1.98 seconds behind.

Sametz, 27, also won bronze in the event at the 2016 Paralympics. He was born with right hemiplegic cerebral palsy and started biking at 12 years old.

Canada now has three medals at the road cycling worlds after Nathan Clement won gold and Shelley Gautier added bronze on Thursday. Canadians previously earned five medals at the track worlds.

Action from Dumfries continues through Sunday.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now