Mike Sametz adds Canada's 3rd medal at Para road cycling world championships

Canada's Mike Sametz raced to bronze in the men's C3 time trial on Thursday at the Para road cycling world championships in Dumfries, Scotland.

Sametz, of Calgary, crossed the finish line of the 10-kilometre course in 23 minutes 25.87 seconds for his third career world medal.

Germany's Matthias Schindler won gold at 22:50.67, while England's Finlay Graham took silver just 1.98 seconds behind.

Sametz, 27, also won bronze in the event at the 2016 Paralympics. He was born with right hemiplegic cerebral palsy and started biking at 12 years old.

Canada now has three medals at the road cycling worlds after Nathan Clement won gold and Shelley Gautier added bronze on Thursday. Canadians previously earned five medals at the track worlds.

Action from Dumfries continues through Sunday.