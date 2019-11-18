Canada's Tory Nyhaug retires from BMX cycling for health reasons

Canadian BMX cyclist Tory Nyhaug, a two-time Olympian and gold-medallist at the 2015 Pan American Games, announced his retirement Monday.

Nyhaug said in an Instagram post that he has struggled with a concussion sustained at the 2018 world championships in Baku, Azerbaijan.

"It's been difficult to recover as I've dealt with post-concussion symptoms flaring up for a year and a half while training and trying my best to return to racing. I never thought it would take this long to recover, but I can now say I'm through it and happy and healthy," Nyhaug said.

"With that being said, because the post-concussion symptoms persisted for so long, the severity of it, and the possible long term risk of another hit to the head, I have no choice but to retire for my own health."

The friendships I've made, the lessons I've learned, and the personal growth I challenged myself with I'll have forever. — Retiring Canadian BMX cyclist Tory Nyhaug

The 27-year-old from Coquitlam, B.C., had a career highlight at the 2015 Toronto Pan Am Games when he finished on top of the podium despite returning to action a few weeks before competition after suffering a badly broken left foot.

He finished fifth at the 2016 Rio Olympics and 18th at the 2012 London Games.

"I don't regret a thing," Nyhaug said. "If I could do it all again I would 1,000 times over. The friendships I've made, the lessons I've learned, and the personal growth I challenged myself with I'll have forever.

"I've absolutely loved it."