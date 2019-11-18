Canada's Tory Nyhaug retires from BMX cycling for health reasons
2-time Olympian couldn't risk repeat of 2018 head injury, post-concussion symptoms
Canadian BMX cyclist Tory Nyhaug, a two-time Olympian and gold-medallist at the 2015 Pan American Games, announced his retirement Monday.
Nyhaug said in an Instagram post that he has struggled with a concussion sustained at the 2018 world championships in Baku, Azerbaijan.
"It's been difficult to recover as I've dealt with post-concussion symptoms flaring up for a year and a half while training and trying my best to return to racing. I never thought it would take this long to recover, but I can now say I'm through it and happy and healthy," Nyhaug said.
"With that being said, because the post-concussion symptoms persisted for so long, the severity of it, and the possible long term risk of another hit to the head, I have no choice but to retire for my own health."
The friendships I've made, the lessons I've learned, and the personal growth I challenged myself with I'll have forever.— Retiring Canadian BMX cyclist Tory Nyhaug
He finished fifth at the 2016 Rio Olympics and 18th at the 2012 London Games.
"I don't regret a thing," Nyhaug said. "If I could do it all again I would 1,000 times over. The friendships I've made, the lessons I've learned, and the personal growth I challenged myself with I'll have forever.
"I've absolutely loved it."
