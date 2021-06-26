Dozens of cyclists involved in crash-marred 1st stage of Tour de France

World champion Julian Alaphilippe won the crash-marred opening stage of the Tour de France to snatch the race leader's yellow jersey on Saturday.

The Frenchman surged ahead of the main pack in the final steep climb leading to the finish in Landerneau, crossing the line with an eight-second lead over Michael Matthews. Last year's runner-up Primoz Roglic took third.

The worst Tour de France crash I've ever seen <a href="https://t.co/1jngQE1pYg">pic.twitter.com/1jngQE1pYg</a> —@cyclingreporter

The Tour got underway from the western port city of Brest, returning to its traditional slot in the calendar after last year's edition was pushed back to September because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Two big crashes marred the stage in the western Brittany region. The first one was caused by a fan who brandished a cardboard sign and leaned into the path of veteran rider Tony Martin, who fell off his bike and took many others down in his slipstream.

Tour de France is back, baby!<br><br>Spectator causes a massive crash, day one. I hope everyone is okay. A speedy recovery to those who aren't. <a href="https://t.co/6DJpfM3zPX">pic.twitter.com/6DJpfM3zPX</a> —@afoolsgambit

The Tour cautioned fans to "respect the safety of the riders" and "Don't risk everything for a photo or to get on television!"

The second pileup involved dozens of competitors, including four-time Tour champion Chris Froome, riding at full speed near the finish.

Don't miss the action Get must-watch video, live events and breaking news on CBC.ca More from Tokyo 2020

The battle for the stage win started just afterward in the Fosse aux Loups, a three-kilometre ascent that includes a 14 per cent gradient. On a ground perfectly suited to his punchy style, Alaphilippe was untouchable.

He made his move with two kilometres left to leave Roglic and defending champion Tadej Pogacar behind.

"I can already say that my Tour is a success," Alaphilippe said.

Minor crash involving 2 riders

He became the third French world champion to take the yellow jersey on the opening day of the race after Georges Speicher in 1934 and Bernard Hinault in 1981.

Alaphillipe wore the yellow jersey for 14 days two years ago and had it for three more stages last year. He recently became a father and put his thumb in his mouth in celebration as he crossed the finish line.

The first stage from the port city of Brest to Landerneau was a 198 km trek.

A minor crash involving two riders marred the start of the stage before six riders formed the first breakaway. With 100 km remaining, the sextet led the peloton by about two minutes.

Ide Schelling surged away from the leading group and prolonged his effort in the rolling, verdant landscape of Brittany to build a small gap over his former breakaway companions. They were reined in by the peloton with 68 km left as the Dutch rider rode alone at the front.

Schelling seemed to enjoy the experience, all smiles as he pedaled through the village of Brasparts surrounded by the loud cheers of buoyant fans back en masse to the race after attendance was limited last year due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Schelling was first at the top of the Cote de Saint-Rivoal and raised his fist in celebration. Behind, the peloton's chase was abruptly stopped when Martin, an experienced teammate of Roglic, fell off his bike after hitting the cardboard sign brandished on the side of the narrow road.

Martin's crash caused a massive pileup involving half of the peloton. Once the confusion was cleared up, Jasha Sutterlin of Germany was the first rider to retire as a bloodied Martin was able to get back on his bike.

Deceuninck-Quick Step riders reignited the chase with a fast tempo to catch an exhausted Schelling about 28 km from the finish.

Dutch rider wins La Course in sprint finish

Dutch rider Demi Vollering won a sprint finish on Saturday to claim a maiden victory in La Course, the women's one-day race organized as a Tour de France curtain-raiser.

There were several unsuccessful attacks in the last three kilometres uphill before former champion Marianne Vos launched the sprint from a reduced group in the final stretch leading to Landerneau, in the western Brittany region.

Vollering edged Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig of Denmark in the last metres and Vos, another Dutch rider, finished third.

Vollering won the prestigious Liege-Bastogne-Liege classic earlier this season.

It was the last La Course. Organizers ASO had been holding the event since 2014 in the absence of a women's Tour de France.

A women's version of the Tour de France will return from next year, with a start in Paris after the conclusion of the men's event.

The "Tour de France Femmes" aims to become a permanent fixture on the women's world tour cycling calendar after various failed attempts in the past.

A women's Tour stage race took place from 1984 to 1989, running parallel with the men's race before later being shortened.

The latest version of the women's Tour is scheduled to start on July 24, 2022.