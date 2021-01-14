Skip to Main Content

Road To The Olympic Games

Summer Sports

CONCACAF reschedules men's Olympic soccer qualifying

Men's Olympic soccer qualifying in North and Central America and the Caribbean was rescheduled Thursday for March 18-30 in Guadalajara, Mexico, where the tournament originally was set to be played last spring.

Tournament initially set for last spring scheduled for March 18-30

The Associated Press ·
Many top young players are expected to miss the tournament due to clubs not being required to release players to teams for qualifying and FIFA maintaining its eligibility rules. (Cole Burston/The Canadian Press)

Men's Olympic soccer qualifying in North and Central America and the Caribbean was rescheduled Thursday for March 18-30 in Guadalajara, Mexico, where the tournament originally was set to be played last spring.

Canada is in Group B of the CONCACAF tournament, with Honduras, El Salvador and Haiti. 

Each nation will play the other three teams in its group, with the exact schedule still to be announced. The top two teams in each group advance to the semifinals, and the semifinal winners qualify for the Tokyo Games. 

Matches will be played at Jalisco and Akron stadiums.

Canada had been scheduled to play El Salvador March 21, Haiti three days later, and Honduras March 27, but the CONCACAF tournament was postponed on March 13 because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. The men's Olympic soccer tournament was postponed a year — to July 21 through Aug. 7, 2021. 

FIFA has kept the same eligibility rules that were first established, saying players must be born after Jan. 1, 1997. Clubs are not required to release players to teams for qualifying, so many top young players are expected to miss the tournament.

Women's Olympic qualifying in CONCACAF took place before the pandemic. The defending champion U.S. and Canada qualified.

With files from CBC Sports

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

now