Laurence Vincent Lapointe, Katie Vincent advance to canoe semifinals

Canadian medal-hopeful Laurence Vincent Lapointe is in to the semifinals in the women's C1 200m, winning her heat race handedly in her Olympic debut on Tuesday.

Vincent Lapointe, a 13-time world champion from Trois-Rivières, Que., got off to a strong start in her heat and never looked back finishing in 45.408 seconds.

Canadian Laurence Vincent Lapointe advances in the women's 200m canoe sprint after placing first in her heat<a href="https://t.co/boN999UAbv">https://t.co/boN999UAbv</a> <a href="https://t.co/aUJYHvRjiW">pic.twitter.com/aUJYHvRjiW</a> —@CBCOlympics

Compatriot Katie Vincent from Mississauga, Ont., also made the semifinal in the event, winning her heat in 46.391 seconds.

The semifinals are set to begin at 11:29 p.m., ET.

Canadian Katie Vincent (<a href="https://twitter.com/kvincent96?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@kvincent96</a> ) advances in <br>the women's 200m canoe sprint after placing first in her heat<a href="https://t.co/boN999UAbv">https://t.co/boN999UAbv</a> <a href="https://t.co/mAK0Yy0f9u">pic.twitter.com/mAK0Yy0f9u</a> —@CBCOlympics

de Jonge, Matveev into quarter-finals

Halifax's Mark de Jonge struggled in his first race of the Tokyo Games.

The 2012 bronze medallist finished in fourth place in his heat of the men's K1 200m, moving into the quarter-finals — which serves as a repechage as the top two boats in the heat races move to the semifinals.

In the earlier heat, Toronto's Nicholas Matveev finished in fourth place in the five-boat heat, finishing in 36.190 seconds, moving into the quarter-final repechage.

Bring on the cheers Find live streams, must-watch video highlights, breaking news and more in one perfect Olympic Games package. Following Team Canada has never been easier or more exciting. More from Tokyo 2020

The quarter-finals get underway at 11:08 p.m. ET.

Meanwhile in the women's K1 500m, Michelle Russell of Fall River, N.S., finished her heat race in one minute, 51.081 seconds, good for fourth place and a spot in the quarter-finals.

Russell, who finished fourth in the 'B' final of the K1 200m on Tuesday, said she placed more focus on the 500m event.

In the final heat race of the day, the C2 1,000m team of Brian Malfesi of Maple Ridge, B.C., and Vincent Jourdenais from Saint-Basile-le-Grand, Que., finished in sixth place in three minutes, 22.068 seconds, for a quarter-final berth.

WATCH | For Laurence Vincent Lapointe, family comes first: