Canadian Olympic kayaker Angus Mortimer banned from sport for sexual harassment

WARNING: This story contains disturbing details

Former Canadian Olympian Angus Mortimer was banned from participating in Canoe Kayak Canada (CKC) events after being found guilty of sexual harassment in a decision announced this week.

The CKC, the sport's national governing body, announced on Thursday that Mortimer, 38, was permanently ineligible to participate in anything under its purview, and that he must provide a letter of apology to the complainants, who were not named.

"CKC commends the courage of the complainants who have come forward and will continue to offer support to them in relation to this matter," the organization said in a statement.

Mortimer, of Ottawa, competed for Canada from 2005 through 2016. He placed ninth in a sprint event at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

While the CKC did not release further details, The Globe and Mail reported on Thursday that Mortimer used his status to groom teenage girls in the program and coerce them into sexual acts.

Citing a panel of independent adjudicators who oversaw the case, which was launched four years ago, The Globe reported that Mortimer would approach girls as young as 15 and start a relationship through online messaging.

In one instance, one of five complainants alleged that Mortimer used his hand to force her into an oral sex act. In another, the panel found that a victim woke up in a hotel room to Mortimer raping her. In both cases, the victims were intoxicated.

The incidents all took place between 2009 and 2013. The CKC said Mortimer was in violation of its 2015 Discrimination and Harassment Policy.

The Globe also reported that there was a criminal case brought against Mortimer, which concluded without any charges.

CBC Sports has not independently confirmed the reports.