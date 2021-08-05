Vincent Lapointe, Vincent advance to tonight's canoe final

Canada will have two shots at gold later tonight as both Laurence Vincent Lapointe and Katie Vincent advanced to the final of the women's 200-metre single canoe sprint.

Vincent Lapointe, the 13-time world champion from Trois-Rivières, Que., who had to go through a legal battle just to make it to the Tokyo Olympics, was third in her semifinal in a time of 47.294 seconds, a little more than half a second behind winner Nevin Harrison of the U.S.

Vincent, from Mississauga, also was third in her semifinal in a time of 47.604 seconds, just 0.265 seconds behind Ukraine's Luidmyla Luzan.

The final is scheduled for 10:57 p.m. ET.