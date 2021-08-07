Canada's Vincent Lapointe, Vincent to race in 1st-ever Olympic women's 500m canoe sprint final

Canada's Laurence Vincent Lapointe and Katie Vincent will race in the first-ever women's 500-metre canoe double sprint final.

The two-time world champions and world record holders in the event placed second with a time of two minutes 4.316 seconds in their semifinal on Saturday at Sea Forest Waterway in Tokyo to advance.

The top four in the five-boat competition all reached the medal race, scheduled to be run on Friday night at 10:37 p.m. ET.

Vincent Lapointe, 29, and Vincent, 25, won worlds in 2017 and 2018, setting a world record in the latter at 1:51.428.

WATCH | Vincent Lapointe, Vincent paddle into semifinals:

Canadians Vincent Lapointe, Vincent advance to canoe sprint 500m semifinals Sports 6:12 Two-time world champions Laurence Vincent Lapointe and Katie Vincent won their quarter-final to advance to the women's canoe sprint 500-metre semifinals. 6:12

Tokyo 2020 marks the first time women's canoe sprint has been contested at the Olympics, making the Olympic sport fully gender-equal.

Bring on the cheers Find live streams, must-watch video highlights, breaking news and more in one perfect Olympic Games package. Following Team Canada has never been easier or more exciting. More from Tokyo 2020

Vincent Lapointe previously won silver in the individual 200-metre race.

But that was only possible after the Trois-Rivieres, Que., native endured a two-year legal battle just to get to Tokyo after proving a failed drug test was the result of second-hand contamination.

WATCH | Vincent Lapointe takes silver in 200m sprint:

Canada's Laurence Vincent Lapointe paddles to silver in canoe sprint Olympic debut Sports 6:42 Laurence Vincent Lapointe, from Trois-Rivières, Que., paddled her way to a silver medal in the Olympic debut of the women's singles canoe 200 metres. Nevin Harrison of the U.S. won gold while Katie Vincent of Mississauga, Ont. finished eighth. 6:42

Meanwhile, Canada's Connor Fitzpatrick, competing in the men's single 1,000m, failed to reach the medal race after placing last in his semifinal.

The 22-year-old from Dartmouth, N.S., posted a time of 4:12.609. He'll paddle for classification in the B Final later Saturday.