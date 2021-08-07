Canada's Vincent Lapointe, Vincent to race in 1st-ever Olympic women's 500m canoe sprint final
Due advances to medal race after placing 2nd in semifinal
Canada's Laurence Vincent Lapointe and Katie Vincent will race in the first-ever women's 500-metre canoe double sprint final.
The two-time world champions and world record holders in the event placed second with a time of two minutes 4.316 seconds in their semifinal on Saturday at Sea Forest Waterway in Tokyo to advance.
The top four in the five-boat competition all reached the medal race, scheduled to be run on Friday night at 10:37 p.m. ET.
Vincent Lapointe, 29, and Vincent, 25, won worlds in 2017 and 2018, setting a world record in the latter at 1:51.428.
WATCH | Vincent Lapointe, Vincent paddle into semifinals:
Tokyo 2020 marks the first time women's canoe sprint has been contested at the Olympics, making the Olympic sport fully gender-equal.
Vincent Lapointe previously won silver in the individual 200-metre race.
But that was only possible after the Trois-Rivieres, Que., native endured a two-year legal battle just to get to Tokyo after proving a failed drug test was the result of second-hand contamination.
WATCH | Vincent Lapointe takes silver in 200m sprint:
Meanwhile, Canada's Connor Fitzpatrick, competing in the men's single 1,000m, failed to reach the medal race after placing last in his semifinal.
The 22-year-old from Dartmouth, N.S., posted a time of 4:12.609. He'll paddle for classification in the B Final later Saturday.
