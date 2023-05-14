Canada's Katie Vincent wins pair of golds at Canoe Sprint World Cup for total of 4 medals

Canada's Katie Vincent won gold twice on Sunday to add to a silver and bronze she secured earlier at the Canoe Sprint World Cup in Szeged, Hungary.

Vincent showed her strength with a powerful final 250 metres to win the women's C1 500 race. The 27-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., then dominated a small C1 5000 field to take gold in cold and blustery conditions.

Vincent said she felt stronger this week than at anytime since the Tokyo Olympics.

"I like to play my cards on a Sunday, and today was a great day with two gold medals so I'm happy with that," she said. "I'm feeling pretty positive and confident, but there's still some things we need to work on, as there always is, but I think we are building towards a stronger and better result later in the year, and this is a really positive stepping stone on our way."

Vincent and partner Sloan MacKenzie finished third in the women's C-2 500 metre on Saturday.

She had also earned silver in the C-1 200 metre on Friday.

The second ICF Canoe Sprint World Cup begins in Poznan, Poland, in 10 days.