Sloan MacKenzie, Katie Vincent collect bronze for Canada at Canoe Sprint World Cup

Canadian canoeists Sloan MacKenzie and Katie Vincent finished third in the women's C-2 500 metres on Saturday at the Canoe Sprint World Cup in Szeged, Hungary.

China's Shixiao Xu and Mengya Sun finished first overall while Anti Jacome and Maria Corbera of Spain claimed the silver medal.

The win marked the second medal for Vincent, who earlier took home the silver medal in the C-1 200 metre on Friday.

The Canadian duo were in third at the halfway point of Saturday's race but were the second fastest in the final 250 metres.

Fellow Canadians Sophia Jensen and Julia Osende finished fifth in the A final.

The competition continues until Sunday when Vincent will have the opportunity for her third trip to the podium in the 5,000-metre final, an event in which she is the reigning world champion.